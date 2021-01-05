ISP reminds people to slow down after multiple slide-offs Tuesday

SHELLEY — Idaho State Police are reporting multiple slide-offs on Interstate 15 — especially between Idaho Falls and Shelley.

The slide-offs have caused heavy delays in traffic, closing one of the northbound lanes. ISP troopers and tow trucks are currently in the Shelley and Firth area of the interstate, helping stranded drivers.

“Motorists are driving too fast for the road conditions,” ISP spokesman Lt. Chris Weadick tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Weadick explained although people want to blame the snowy and slick roads, if people leave early, slow down and ensure their tires have proper tread, they can make it safer for them and the drivers around them.

The Idaho Transportation Department reports slick and slushy roads across eastern Idaho. A Tuesday morning storm system laid a blanket of snow across the Snake River Plain and the rest of eastern Idaho.

For the latest road conditions, visit the ITD 511 website.