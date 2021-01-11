Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel postpones Tracy Byrd concert

The following is a news release from Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

FORT HALL — Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, having reviewed additional information and recommendations from health and government officials, announces the postponement of the Tracy Byrd Concert.

Tracy Byrd, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16, has been postponed due to public health concerns. Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is taking steps to limit large public gatherings to be socially and physically responsible.

If guests have purchased a ticket, the ticket will be valid for the new date in 2021. If ticketed guests have questions they can email support@yapsody.com.