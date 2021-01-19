Someone bought a lottery ticket in Idaho worth $1 million

HAILEY — Check your lottery tickets! Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket in Idaho on Saturday is $1 million richer.

The Idaho Lottery reports a lucky person bought the ticket in Blaine County. According to a news release, Saturday’s winner is the second person in January to score a $1 million ticket.

The ticket matched the first five numbers of Saturday with winning numbers 14, 20, 39, 65, 67, the Powerball was 2 and the PowerPlay number was 3. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize from the Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise.

“Idaho continues to be a lucky place for players to play and win big prizes,” Idaho Lottery Director said Jeff Anderson said in a news release. “Saturday night in addition to the $1 million winner, we also had 18,942 other winning Powerball tickets that won prizes.”

Idaho also scored 17,911 winning tickets on Mega Millions from Friday.

The Powerball jackpot sits at $730 million, according to the Idaho Lottery. Mega Millions sits at $850 million. Both rank in the top 10 largest jackpots in the country.

Those wishing to play have until 7:55 p.m. Tuesday to purchase a ticket in the Mega Millions draw and 7:55 p.m. Wednesday evening for the Powerball draw.