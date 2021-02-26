A Feel Good Friday surprise for a beloved grandmother who has been teaching preschool over 25 years

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

A few months ago, we received an email about a beloved preschool teacher in Ririe. Here’s what it said:

Onda K. Smith is well known as Onda K. She been teaching preschool out her own home near Ririe for over 25 years with very little recognition. She lives alone and is widowed. She lost her oldest son a year ago to cancer. The lasting impression she has left on kids for years has not gone unnoticed. Kids that are now adults send their kids to her. It would be neat to have you reward her for the years she invested in kids like my own. She takes in kids from all over the area that want her to teach them and the love she gives is truly amazing. I know that some people can’t afford to send their kids to another pre-school so she has helped.

We did some research and it seems like nearly everyone in Ririe knows (and loves) Onda K. We paid her a visit for Feel Good Friday!