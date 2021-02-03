Bannock County adds resuscitation tools to ambulances

POCATELLO — With funding from the federal CARES Act, the Pocatello Fire Department/Bannock County Ambulance has bought cardiac assistance devices to placed in local ambulances.

Three of the six Lund University Cardiac Assist Systems (LUCAS) devices hav already been added to frontline ambulances in Pocatello. One each will be added to ambulances in Lava Hot Springs, Downey and Inkom once crews are trained.

“Uninterrupted, high-quality CPR is strongly correlated to successful cardiac arrest resuscitation and can make a life or death difference,” Pocatello Fire Department spokeswoman Kim Stouse said in a news release. “With the LUCAS device handling chest compressions, EMS personnel are now able to focus on the other critical needs of the patient. Additionally, the devices will help to limit their potential exposure to COVID-19, helping to maintain a healthy workforce and allowing them to continue to serve the community.”

Once applied to a patient, the device provides consistent and efficient chest compressions.

The total cost of all six devices was just more than $92,000, all of which coming from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant money.

