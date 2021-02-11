Biz Buzz: Rexburg CAL Ranch opening in new location this spring

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

CAL Ranch relocating Rexburg store this spring

An artistic rendering of the new store at 530 North 2nd East in Rexburg. | Courtesy Jason Miller

REXBURG – After six years at its current location, CAL Ranch in Rexburg will be opening in a new building this spring.

Jason Miller, the vice president of marketing, tells EastIdahoNews.com, they will be sharing space with Harbor Freight inside the old Walmart building at 530 North 2nd East Suite 1. An exact opening date has not been determined, but a grand opening is tentatively planned for sometime in May.

“Harbor Freight is taking a chunk of the building and we’re taking a bigger chunk,” Miller says.

RELATED | Biz Buzz: Harbor Freight opening inside old Rexburg Walmart in January

CAL Ranch will occupy 64,000-square-feet of the building, a 12,000-square-foot upgrade from its current space at 125 Valley River Drive.

Miller says this new location is better suited to serve the community, providing better storefront visibility and more space for outdoor inventory.

“Our current location is kind of hidden a little bit more off of the road and I think this storefront is a little more attractive,” says Miller. “Because of the parking lot and the space that we have (in the new building), we’ll be able to put in an outdoor display area … so we can have our fencing supplies and ranch supplies housed outside.”

Many of CAL Ranch’s customers come to the store with trailers on their vehicle and Miller says the new lot has more open space for these people to park and a more visible propane fueling station.

Millers says customers can expect the same type of products and services at the new store.

CAL Ranch is a retail chain offering a variety of home, farm, and ranch supplies, including pet food, tools and hardware, outdoor gear for camping, hunting and fishing as well as feed, tack, and fencing supplies. The company also carries a wide selection of clothing and footwear for the whole family in western, work and everyday styles from top brands.

CAL Ranch moved into its current space in 2015 when Kmart closed its doors. Prior to that, it was located across the street at 404 North 2nd East.

RELATED | Major medical expansions happening in Rexburg

Main Street in Rexburg, circa 1960. The original CAL Ranch building is on the left behind Tri-County Equipment. | Courtesy Jason Miller

Miller says this is the company’s fourth move in Rexburg since it opened in 1960.

“We were actually located on Main Street initially,” he says.

Miller isn’t entirely certain, but he thinks the move to North 2nd East happened around 1976 following the Teton Dam flood.

CAL Ranch stores was founded in 1959 and has locations throughout Idaho, Utah, Arizona and Nevada. Miller says he is excited for the move and the ability to better serve customers in eastern Idaho.

“The future looks bright. There’s a lot of growth in (Rexburg and the surrounding area),” he says. “This store, in particular, draws in (customers from) a lot of rural areas. We hope that this new location will be able to better serve those customers, that they’ll be able to get in a little easier and find the items they need.”

The Rexburg store is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

BIZ BITS

Longtime eye clinic in Blackfoot opening Pocatello office

POCATELLO – Bluebird Family Eye Care announced Thursday the opening of its new office at 360 South Arthur Avenue in downtown Pocatello. Additional exam lanes are being added to accommodate for more patients and greater services. Dr. Cameron Housley, who was previously working in the Bluebird Family Eye Care Idaho Falls and Blackfoot offices will now be located full-time in Pocatello. Dr. Housley is fluent in Spanish and excited to bring his expertise to the Pocatello community. Dr. Michael Flandro and his team have also joined the practice.

New charter school receives nearly $1 million in early fundraising efforts

IDAHO FALLS – Since December, a highly anticipated new secondary school opening this fall in Idaho Falls has received $955,000 in support from a variety of sources. Alturas Preparatory Academy, a new International Baccalaureate charter school founded as a sister school of Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls, has been awarded a competitive federal grant and has attracted numerous local donors and a local credit union eager to see the school succeed. The largest piece of this puzzle is an $800,000 grant from Idaho’s Communities of Excellence Charter School Program grant administered by the Boise-based education non-profit Bluum. APA was awarded the grant following a competitive third-party review process in which the school’s leadership had to demonstrate detailed plans for academic success as well as financial prudence. APA plans to use the grant money for technology, curriculum, and furniture.

RELATED | New high school taking over former Sears location inside the Grand Teton Mall

Last August, the Idaho Public Charter School Commission unanimously approved APA to begin operations in Fall 2021. Upon receiving state approval, APA was also awarded a $1.76 million grant from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation to help fund the purchase and renovation of the former Sears building in the Grand Teton Mall. APA will house grades 6 to 10 in its first year, adding 11th and 12th grade in subsequent years. AIA, currently a K to 8 school located in the historic O.E. Bell Building, will then revert to K to 5.

Construction at the 73,000-square-foot former Sears building is currently underway.

Walmart pharmacies in Idaho will now offer COVID-19 vaccines

REXBURG – Walmart pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Idaho through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb 12. Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart website once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Idaho which can be found at the Idaho Official Government website. More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare. While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country. Walmart is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states. For a list of stores in each state, click here.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

New York man wins $10,000 after finding hidden treasure in Nampa

Is cashing out your 401K to start a business a good idea?

Local nonprofit devoted to helping sexually abused children gifted $275,000

He nearly took his life 13 years ago. Now he’s on a mission to help others.