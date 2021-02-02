Christensen drops effort to impeach Gov. Little

BOISE — Efforts to impeach Idaho Gov. Brad Little are dead before getting off the ground.

Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, announced last week he helped draft a resolution to impeach Little over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, Christensen penned an email to Little, saying he was willing to negotiate.

“I have decided to drop the impeachment effort and pursue a resolution that points out the Governor’s constitutional violations,” Christensen said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com Monday. “For me, this has always been about educating Idahoans regarding the Governor’s violations. I have known impeachment did not have a chance. I just want the legislature to recognize his violations and Idahoans need to be aware of them.”

Christensen represents constituents in parts of Bonneville, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Teton Counties.

The attack on Little came after the governor gave an address condemning legislators’ efforts to end his COVID-19 emergency order. Several pieces of legislation throughout the 2021 session have dealt with how the government responds to emergencies, like COVID-19.

In March 2020, Little issued a statewide stay at home order to last 21 days. The order limited gatherings and closed businesses deemed “non” essential. While restrictions were lifted, others were put in place, including an order from Dec. 30, 2020, limiting most gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

“Like you, I swore an oath to support the Constitution of the United States and the Consitution of the State of Idaho,” Little said in a response shared by Christensen. “I have honored that oath at all times during the unprecedented challenges this health emergency has presented.”

Little goes on to say because of “the lawful, measured and quick action” taken by him, Idaho will come out stronger after the pandemic than any other state.

“The Governor still holds steadfast that he has not violated the Constitution,” Christensen said. “I strongly disagree. His violations are blatant and overt.”

Christensen said his next steps involve a new pursuit to a resolution that points out Little’s alleged “constitutional violations.” He said he is working with Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, Chairman of the House State Affair’s Committee, to hold a hearing on the matter.

“I am still open to dropping this effort if the Governor can agree to not banning/limiting gatherings and not shutting down business or churches ever again,” Christensen said.

The House of Representatives has already approved a resolution to stop Little’s ban on gatherings. Before the Senate votes on the matter, The Associated Press reported that the Idaho Attorney General’s office wrote an opinion on the efforts.

Such a resolution “cannot be considered to have legal effect other than stating the policy preference of the Legislature, or the chamber that has adopted it,” Assistant Chief Deputy Brian Kane stated.