Extreme weather across U.S. cancels planned COVID-19 vaccination clinic at ISU this week

POCATELLO – A planned COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Sports and Orthopedic Center on the campus of Idaho State University in Pocatello will not be happening this week.

A news release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health District indicates all appointments are canceled because extreme weather across the U.S. is delaying this week’s vaccine shipment.

“Once Southeastern Idaho Public Health receives notification that the vaccine is on its way, SIPH will contact individuals to reschedule their appointments,” the news release says.

The clinic was originally scheduled to take place Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Holt Arena parking lot for those 65 and older. A new date for the clinic has not been announced.

All vaccine providers are impacted by this delay, so rescheduling with another provider is not an option.

Those scheduled to receive their second dose have up to six weeks, or 42 days, to get it. Southeastern Idaho Public Health is doing everything possible to meet this timeline.

For more information, call Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s COVID-19 Hotline at (208) 234-5875.