ISU hosting weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting this Thursday

POCATELLO – Idaho State University is joining in the effort to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for people in eastern Idaho.

The university is partnering with Southeastern Idaho Public Health and Portneuf Medical Center for a weekly on-campus clinic beginning Thursday, Feb. 18. The clinic will be providing vaccinations for people 65 and older at the Sports and Orthopedic Center in the Holt Arena parking lot.

“As the State’s leader in the health sciences, we are proud to collaborate with others in our community to provide this critical service,” ISU President Kevin Satterlee says in a news release. “Our collaboration … brings together trained professionals and dedicated volunteers, in an ideal location, to vaccinate our community. We are proud to join this collaborative effort that will greatly enhance the health, safety, and well-being of our entire community.”

ISU faculty and student nurses, pharmacists, and physician assistants will be on-site, as well as other health professionals and volunteers. Southeastern Idaho Public Health will provide nurses, clinical staff, Medical Reserve Corp volunteers, along with vaccine and supplies. Portneuf Medical Center is providing use of its campus facility.

“Our agencies are linked to the communities we serve, and we are grateful and excited to join forces,” says Maggie

Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director. “This important collaboration with our local agencies demonstrates our commitment to working together to beat this pandemic.”

About 27,000 people who are age 65 or above have been prioritized for this phase of vaccinations. Vaccinations for those in previous priority groups, such as health care workers, educators, emergency personnel and residents of long-term care facilities, will also be available.

The clinic will be able to administer about 600 doses of the vaccine per day. Two doses are required — separated by three or four weeks, depending on the manufacturer — in order to have full protection from the virus. Mild side effects, such as a low-grade fever, sore arms and fatigue may result.

There is no cost to get the vaccine, but healthcare providers may bill insurance for administrative costs.

This new mass vaccination clinic further increases the reach into the community where authorized vaccine providers at several local pharmacies and clinics are already underway. Enough vaccines will be available for everyone by early summer.

“I want to thank the people of southeast Idaho for their patience as we take on the most significant undertaking in

public health’s modern history,” says Mann. “We have a plan to vaccinate every eligible resident, but it will take time. Your turn will come. Please continue to wear your mask, keep six feet between you and others and wash your hands frequently.”

If you do not qualify for a vaccine in any of the current priority groups, you may sign up for an email update alerting you when it is available. You can also call the Southeastern Idaho Public Health hotline at (208) 234-5875 for more information.

Thursday’s clinic will begin at 9 a.m. and go until 6 p.m. Appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted. To schedule an appointment, call (208) 233-9080 and press 1.