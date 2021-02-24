Filthy conditions discovered at apartment after girls show up to school with animal feces in their hair

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls mother is facing jail time after police discovered her children living in filthy conditions.

The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to an apartment on South Boulevard to conduct a welfare check Feb. 2. According to recently filed court documents, two elementary-aged girls came to school lacking basic hygiene and sometimes had animal feces in their hair.

Police report that inside the apartment they found unsanitary conditions, lack of heat and food. An officer wrote in a probable cause that the floor was completely covered with dirty clothes, trash, animal feces and other items.

“It was difficult to walk thru the small apartment without stepping on animal feces,” the officer wrote. “The smell made it difficult to breathe.”

The officer wrote the kitchen had very little food and was so dirty it would be unusable.

The apartment was heated by a small space heater and police said it appeared to be not enough to keep the girls and their mother warm.

Child protective services were called and the girls were removed from the home. The mother was cited with misdemeanor injury to a child.

If convicted of the misdemeanor, the mother could be ordered to spend up to a year in jail.