Food and postal workers among those soon to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, proof of Idaho residency required

IDAHO FALLS – The next group of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has been announced and Eastern Idaho Public Health officials are continuing to schedule appointments.

An exact date for new appointments has not yet been determined, but a news release from EIPH indicates it is tentatively scheduled for early April. In the meantime, healthcare workers continue to work on the lengthy list of those already scheduled for vaccinations.

Among those tentatively eligible for the next round of vaccines in April are food and agriculture workers, USDA processing plant inspectors, grocery, convenience store and food pantry workers, Idaho National Guard members, manufacturing, public transit and U.S. Postal Service workers, homeless shelter residents, and those who work indoors in the gas, electric, water or telecommunication industry. Indoor spaces with less ventilation where it might be harder to keep people apart are more risky, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

If you are a member of one of these groups and wish to be vaccinated, visit the website and register on a waiting list. Appointments will be scheduled once a specific date is determined.

The supply of vaccines is limited and health officials want to make sure everyone has equal and fair access. That’s why the state is now requiring those seeking vaccinations to either live or work in Idaho.

“Vaccine is being allocated to the states based on population numbers, and that means it’s based on the number of people who live in each state,” Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen says in a news release. “Given the limited number of doses Idaho is receiving, we want to make sure Idahoans who live or work here have as much access to the vaccine as possible so we can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state.”

Proof of work or residency is required upon registration. Proper forms of identification include a driver’s license, work or school ID, a letter with name and address, a utility bill with name and address or a voucher from an employer, faith-based institution, healthcare provider, school or other organization.

Those with a primary residence or who work in Idaho should get vaccinated when it is their turn, regardless of citizenship or immigration status. If you do not have a primary residence in Idaho, schedule a vaccination in the state where you live.

Groups currently eligible for the vaccine include residents of long-term care facilities, healthcare workers, first responders, K-12 teachers and school staff, correctional and detention facility staff, and individuals 65 years of age and older. If you are in one of these groups and want to be vaccinated now, call (208) 533-3223 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are available in late March and early April.