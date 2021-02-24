GoFundMe set up for family of Preston man killed in avalanche

MONTPELIER — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of a Preston man killed in an Idaho avalanche Saturday.

Allen Foss, 48, was buried in a large avalanche slide on the east side of Sherman Peak. A report from the Utah Avalanche Center indicates the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the avalanche and several people rushed to the site around 11 a.m.

Officials who visited the avalanche site say a steep 37-degree slope gave way with snow traveling 1,000 feet down the gully. It has not been reported how deep Foss was buried, but officials described it as “a large amount of snow.”

“Despite heroic efforts by search and rescue crews and other riders in the area, Foss did not survive,” the avalanche center said in a news release.

The GoFundMe has raised over $13,000 since it launched Sunday. Foss is described as having a big heart and was always talking about his daughters.

“Allen’s greatest love are his two daughters, Halle and McKynzie,” Foss’ obituary reads. “His hobbies included traveling with his daughters, being outdoors, snowmobiling, riding his Harley, hunting, basketball, and staying physically fit.”

Drone footage from the site of the avalanche that killed Allen Foss

February has proven a fatal month for winter enthusiasts across the country. Official data reports 25 avalanche-related fatalities this month alone.

Officials predicted significant avalanche danger throughout the region over the past week as heavy drifting snow-covered a weak snowpack. Experts say dangerous conditions still exist and avalanches are likely to keep happening in the backcountry.

“If you plan to recreate in the backcountry, the Utah Avalanche Center recommends using extreme caution, do not go alone, and carry emergency/rescue equipment including avalanche beacons,” according to the news release “Avoid and stay out from under steep slopes. By preparing ahead of time and using the resources provided, recreationists become aware of the dangers associated with winter recreation. Recreating responsibly, especially during the winter months, helps save lives.”

The axprotmate location of the avalanche on Saturday