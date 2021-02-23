Idaho Falls man arrested on warrants and other charges after running from crash, say police

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities arrested an Idaho Falls man on several felony warrants Friday morning after a hit and run crash.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Tiger Avenue and John Adams Parkway, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release. Police were told the driver, later identified as Henry Charboneau, 33, and his passenger had fled the scene on foot.

Around the same time, police were also called to a house on Tiger after learning a man had forced a door open at an apartment before running away. Police reports show the door sustained damage. Police also saw footprints in the snow leading from the crash to the apartment then to a residence on Holbrook Street.

Someone at the house in Holbrook told officers Charboneau was hiding inside. He came outside and the police took him into custody. Police also located the passenger, who was not arrested.

Idaho Falls Police say Charboneau had a suspended driver’s license and four felony warrants, one of which included leaving the scene of an accident. Police also cited and arrested Charboneau for driving without privileges, misdemeanor hit and run, malicious injury to property and unlawful entry.

Charboneau was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. His new charges were not yet posted on the online court system as of Tuesday morning.

Although Charboneau is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.