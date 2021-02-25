Idaho Falls School District narrows superintendent’s search to 7

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls School District 91 has narrowed its search to replace longtime superintendent George Boland to seven candidates.

Trustees held a special meeting last Friday to review job applications from a pool of 11 candidates, the district announced in a news release.

Here are the finalists:

Jon Abrams, Superintendent, Laramie Co. School District (Laramie, Wyoming)

Kelly Coughenour, Assistant Superintendent, Idaho Falls School District (Idaho Falls)

Dr. Destry Jones, Assistant Superintendent, Firth School District (Firth)

Dr. Sylvia McNeely, Superintendent, Wanette Public Schools (Wanette, Oklaholma)

Dr. Matthew Neal, Superintendent, American Creativity Academy, Kuwait (Kuwait City, Kuwait)

Dr. Eric Pingrey, Superintendent, Walker Hackensack Akeley Independent School District (Walker, Minnisota)

Dr. James Shank, Superintendent, Cassia County School District (Burley)

Boland announced his plan to retire in December after 15 years leading the East Idaho district. His time in Idaho Falls caps off a 40-year career in public education.

This article was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on February 19, 2021