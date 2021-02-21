Man found dead after Sherman Peak avalanche

MONTPELIER (KPVI) — The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who died in an avalanche in the area of Sherman Peak.

After the avalanche occurred on Saturday, the sheriff’s office was notified that at least one individual had been trapped and likely buried in the snow. Search and Rescue units from Bear Lake, Caribou and Franklin counties responded to the area. It was verified that one individual had been buried from the avalanche.

Other riders on snow machines were in the area and began to conduct a search using a search line with snow probes.

Searchers were eventually able to locate the victim buried under a large amount of snow. The victim had succumbed to injuries and was deceased when located. Searchers were able to retrieve the victim’s body and transport it off the mountain.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old old Allen Foss of Preston.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office would like to emphasize that backcountry conditions are extremely dangerous at this time.