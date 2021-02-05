Man gets jail time after stand-off at local apartment complex

IDAHO FALLS — A local man will spend three weeks in jail after an incident involving a SWAT team in Idaho Falls.

Jesse Andre Bryan, 48, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disturbing the peace on Jan. 25, and Magistrate Judge Mark Riddoch sentenced Bran to spend 21-days in jail. In September 2020, the Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the Evergreen Lofts apartments on Yellowstone Avenue after Bryan allegedly pointed a firearm at a neighbor.

After the jail time, Bryan will still be on felony probation for a grand theft case in 2018.

Police reports show after threatening the neighbor, Bryan went into an apartment and refused to come out, the Idaho Falls Police Department called in the SWAT team and got the man to come outside. Byran was subsequently arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault, but as part of a plea agreement, the charge was amended to the misdemeanor, according to court documents.

After the brief stand-off, officers obtained a warrant for the apartment. Inside they found an airsoft pistol that closely resembles a conventional firearm. The airsoft gun matched the description of the one Bryan had allegedly made the threats with.

Bryan denied owning a gun or pointing it at the neighbors.