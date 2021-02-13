New traffic detour in Shelley

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

SHELLEY – Crews have begun to detour county road traffic as they temporarily closed County Line Rd. (1500 North) in both directions.

The County Line Rd. detour is expected to remain temporarily closed for up to three weeks. As project construction advances, intermittent detours are expected.

Motorists should anticipate reduced speeds and to watch for and follow the appropriate traffic detour signs. Traffic control will be in place intermittently in the construction zone. Drivers are encouraged to watch for flaggers in the work zone and are encouraged to plan their commute accordingly.

This project will have 2 phases of completion. The first phase of this project will entail work on tree removal, ditch work, irrigation pipe replacements and other various project preparations.

The project is expected to begin the second and final phase in March of 2021 as crews will plan on completing the final road construction. Project completion is expected by the fall of 2021. Motorists are encouraged to drive safely and attentively through the work zones.

Check 511.idaho.gov for current road construction and conditions.