READ: Letter from AG to Fremont County Prosecutor regarding Tammy Daybell death investigation

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office investigation into the death of Tammy Daybell is being transferred back to the Fremont County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Effective this week, the Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has resumed full authority and responsibility over the case of the death of Tammy Daybell,” Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake wrote in a news release. “The newly elected prosecutor requested the case be transferred back to Fremont to be handled locally. The Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office thanks the Idaho Attorney General’s Office for their hard work, time and effort on this case.”

EastIdahoNews.com obtained the following letter from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office to Blake detailing the transfer of the case.