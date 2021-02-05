AG transfers Tammy Daybell death investigation back to Fremont County Prosecutor

ST. ANTHONY — The Idaho Attorney General’s Office investigation into the death of Tammy Daybell is now headed back to the Fremont County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake, who was elected in November, made the announcement in a news release Thursday evening.

“Effective this week, the Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has resumed full authority and responsibility over the case of the death of Tammy Daybell,” Blake wrote. “The newly elected prosecutor requested the case be transferred back to Fremont to be handled locally. The Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office thanks the Idaho Attorney General’s Office for their hard work, time and effort on this case.”

Former Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Marcia Murdoch requested the AG take the case last April. Since then, Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell have been under investigation for conspiracy, attempted murder and murder in connection to Tammy’s death.

The Utah Medical Examiner’s Office has been conducting an autopsy on Tammy’s body since it was exhumed in December 2019. Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries announced Thursday the autopsy is finished and was turned over to his office Wednesday.

“The contents of this report will not be made public at this time as it is evidence in an open and ongoing investigation,” Humphries said. “We will release additional information as it becomes available.”

Fremont County Sheriff deputies were called to Tammy and Chad Daybell’s Salem home on Oct. 19, 2019. Chad said Tammy went to bed coughing and he discovered she had died in her sleep. The 49-year-old mother of five had been in good health and was training for a race.

Within weeks of her death, Chad married Lori Vallow Daybell, and a massive investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies was launched into Tammy’s death, along with the death of Lori’s former husband, Charles Vallow, and her two missing children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

JJ and Tylee’s bodies were found last June buried in Chad’s yard. Chad and Lori Daybell are charged with felonies related to the concealment, alteration and destruction of the bodies.