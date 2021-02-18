Snow removal parking restrictions lifted in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather event. All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately.

“Moving vehicles off the road during snow removal speeds up the process significantly,” Public Information Officer, Kerry Hammon said. “We know that finding alternative parking is an inconvenience for many and thank those who continue to comply with the restrictions,” adds Hammon.

To review the interactive snow removal map or additional information about snow removal operations, click here.