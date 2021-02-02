Three PCSD 25 trustees will face recall election

POCATELLO — Three members of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Board of Trustees will face a recall election on March 9 after enough valid signatures were obtained from voters.

Jackie Cranor of Zone 1, Janie Gebhardt of Zone 2 and Dave Mattson of Zone 5 are each in jeopardy of being removed from office after parents in their zones collected enough signatures demanding a recall election.

Parents petition to recall three Pocatello/Chubbuck school board members

Zone 1, which covers west Chubbuck and north to Bingham County, required 164 signatures to demand a recall election. Petitions reached a signature total of 227, according to Bannock County Elections Administrator Julie Hancock.

In Zone 2, which covers south Pocatello, 351 signatures were required. Petitions received 376.

In Zone 5, which covers east Chubbuck and northern Pocatello, 206 signatures were required. A total of 270 were tallied.

Petitions to have the three board members recalled were filed in September, when the board voted to continue the hybrid learning schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.