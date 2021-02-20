UPDATE: 3 highways closed in eastern Idaho due to winter weather

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho State Police have closed the following highways due to blowing and drifting snow and low visibility:

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 47 between Ashton and Warm River

It’s not clear when the roads will reopen.

A winter weather advisory has been issue in all of the counties along the Idaho/Wyoming border. One to three inches of snow is expected in the region on Saturday morning through mid-afternoon.

Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Pine Creek Pass and Emigration Summit are expected to be the hardest hit.

For the latest road reports visit 511 Idaho.

For the latest weather report visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.