Wolf trapper education courses to be held later this month

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

Idaho Fish and Game will host a wolf trapper and a trapper education course in Salmon on Sunday, Feb. 28.

The wolf trapper course will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Topics include wolf behavior and management, trapping and snaring techniques, harvest reporting requirements and proper hide care. Effective equipment, use of diverters to avoid non-target catches, trap-site selection, and how to minimize human scent are also covered.

The trapper education course will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This basic course provides students new to trapping with interactive, hands-on training from experienced trapping instructors.

Both courses will be held at the Salmon Fish and Game office at 99 Highway 93 North.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Participants must register in advance at any Fish and Game office or online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.

All trappers that have not purchased an Idaho trapping license prior to July 1, 2011 are required to attend and pass a trapper education course before they can purchase a trapping license. In addition, the trapper education course does not qualify people for the purchase of wolf trapping tags. To trap wolves in Idaho, completion of a wolf trapper certification course is required. When registering, please be certain to sign up for the course you want to complete.

For more information, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at (208) 756-2271.