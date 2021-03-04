TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Mountain View Hospital
Ann M. Martin, author of the popular ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ books, answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Emmy Eaton
Emmy Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

7 Questions

  Published at

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m interviewing Ann M. Martin – the author of ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ series. I love her books and have wanted to talk with her for months. Ann doesn’t do very many interviews so I was so happy that she said yes to my interview request!

Ann has written 35 novels in ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ series and won a Newberry Honor in 2003 for a book called ‘A Corner of the Universe.’ In 2010, Ann published a prequel to ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ series titled ‘The Summer Before.’

Here are the questions I asked Ann:

  • What gave you the idea to write ‘The Babysitters Club’?
  • When did you start writing the graphic novels?
  • What is your favorite thing about writing books?
  • Do you have a favorite ‘Babysitters Club’ book?
  • Can you tell me about the Lisa Libraries and why did you name it after your friend?
  • What’s your favorite book that you’ve ever read?
  • Do you plan to write any more books?

BONUS QUESTIONS

  • Is there an author that you would like to meet?
  • Have you ever been to Idaho Falls?
  • How does it feel knowing that millions of girls and boys have read your books around the world?
  • What do you want to be remembered for?

I hope you’ll watch my interview in the video player above.

You can follow Ann on her Facebook page here.

If you have an idea for someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me! My address is emmy@eastidahonews.com.

