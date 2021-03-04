Ann M. Martin, author of the popular ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ books, answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m interviewing Ann M. Martin – the author of ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ series. I love her books and have wanted to talk with her for months. Ann doesn’t do very many interviews so I was so happy that she said yes to my interview request!

Ann has written 35 novels in ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ series and won a Newberry Honor in 2003 for a book called ‘A Corner of the Universe.’ In 2010, Ann published a prequel to ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ series titled ‘The Summer Before.’

Here are the questions I asked Ann:

What gave you the idea to write ‘The Babysitters Club’?

When did you start writing the graphic novels?

What is your favorite thing about writing books?

Do you have a favorite ‘Babysitters Club’ book?

Can you tell me about the Lisa Libraries and why did you name it after your friend?

What’s your favorite book that you’ve ever read?

Do you plan to write any more books?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Is there an author that you would like to meet?

Have you ever been to Idaho Falls?

How does it feel knowing that millions of girls and boys have read your books around the world?

What do you want to be remembered for?

I hope you’ll watch my interview in the video player above.

You can follow Ann on her Facebook page here.

If you have an idea for someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me! My address is emmy@eastidahonews.com.