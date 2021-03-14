Expansion project at local RV dealer getting underway soon

IDAHO FALLS – The fate of an 11-acre piece of property next to Camping World in Idaho Falls has now been determined.

A spokeswoman for Camping World confirms they officially entered a lease agreement for an expansion project at that location.

“Camping World of Idaho Falls will be expanding its renovation and collision service offering. In total, there will be eight additional service bays, including fiberglass repair and a full paint booth, additional room for customer drop-off and pick-up, added customer service, and added RV inventory space to support the growing market,” Chief Operating Officer Tamara Ward tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The project is expected to get underway soon and is slated for completion before the end of the year.

Massive growth in the RV industry over the last year is what prompted the expansion project. The 2020 year-end total of RV shipments nationwide was 430,412 units, according to the RV Industry Association. In Idaho Falls, Regional Manager Mike Ball says he saw a 44% increase in sales throughout 2020 compared to the previous year and he attributes that surge to people’s increased interest in outdoor recreation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year is expected to do even better. The latest nationwide projection from the RVIA shows total 2021 RV shipments ranging between 523,139 and 543,572 units with the most likely year-end total being 533,356 units, a 23.9% increase over 2020 and a 5.7% gain over the current comparable record high of 504,600 units in 2017.

“RV shipments in 2021 are forecast to reach record highs as the industry continues over 40 years of long-term growth,” RVIA President & CEO Craig Kirby says in a news release. “We expect consumers to continue to turn to RVs not only because they allow people to recreate responsibly, but also because RVs allow people the freedom to live a fun, active outdoor lifestyle.”

Camping World currently sits on 13 acres at 1355 Tara Street and offers between 300-400 RVs on-site, ranging from fifth wheels and travel trailers to toy haulers, pop-ups and small campers. Some of the most popular brands include Mallard, Hide Out, Sun Seeker, Coleman and Springdale.

The Camping World expansion was one of three projects being considered on this property. The other options being discussed were a KOA (Kampgrounds of America) Campground and convenience store, along with apartment housing for workers at the Idaho National Laboratory.

Douglas Clegg, the president and founder of Spring Creek Enterprise, the parent company for Miriam LLC, which previously owned the property, had rezoned the property to develop the campground.

“We had it all ready to go and had all of our due diligence done and (Camping World) came in and said, ‘We want it and we want it bad,'” Clegg says.

Clegg told us in December he was concerned about Camping World moving elsewhere if there was no room left to expand and so he’s happy the company was able to acquire it.

Camping World opened in 2014 at 480 North State Street in Shelley after purchasing OK Trailer. It moved to Idaho Falls as part of a rebranding effort. Gander RV, a subsidiary of Camping World, opened Dec. 7 at 3385 Hawthorne Road in Pocatello.

Ward says they’re excited for the expansion in Idaho Falls and to be able to better serve customers in eastern Idaho.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the amazing support of the local community and our loyal customers. The entire Camping World of Idaho Falls team is beyond grateful for their support and are excited for this new chapter in our growth,” she says.