Biz Buzz: Camping World expanding its footprint with new store

POCATELLO – Camping World is expanding its footprint in eastern Idaho with a store in Pocatello just in time for Christmas.

General Manager Richard Sharp tells EastIdahoNews.com Gander RV, a subsidiary of Camping World, will have its grand opening Dec. 7 at 3385 Hawthorne Road inside the old Bish’s RV.

“We’ve been looking at Pocatello for a while. It’s a growing market and deserves to have something like Camping World here,” Sharp says.

The Pocatello location has an additional 2,800-square-feet of space, making it much larger than the Idaho Falls store.

Sharp says the completed project will have room for about 200 RV’s on-site. The inside of the store will have 10,000-square-feet for RV accessories, along with hunting, fishing and camping gear for customers.

The ability to offer hunting, fishing and camping gear is what sets them apart from the Idaho Falls store, Sharp says.

“Everything you could possibly want from sleeping bags all the way up to hitches and even dishware. Anything (you need during a camping trip), we probably have it,” says Sharp. “It’s nice to combine RVs with outdoor (stuff). It’s a good complement.”

The advantage of opening at Bish’s RV is that it was already a space designed to accommodate RV sales, Sharp says, but one of the initial downsides of the property was its size. They were able to remedy that problem by also purchasing the neighboring building — an old gas station — bringing the property’s total size to about five acres. The old gas station will serve as a detail and repair shop.

The company acquired both spaces several months ago and renovations are currently underway.

Camping World became the parent company of Gander RV earlier this year after the companies merged together to expand its line of products and services. A company news release indicates Gander RV opened in late summer of 2018 in Kenosha, Wisconsin and has since grown to include locations throughout the eastern United States.

Camping World was founded in 1966 and has grown to include 225 locations across the country. The Idaho Falls store opened in 2014.

Sharp worked at the Idaho Falls store for several years before deciding to open the Pocatello location.

Since the onset of COVID-19, Sharp says RV sales have skyrocketed and he’s optimistic about the future of the business.

“This is the best year we’ve had (at the Idaho Falls store). We’ll sell 1,000 units this year. We sold around 800 last year,” he says. “I think people are reevaluating how they spend their time. You want to spend quality time with your family and (outdoor recreation) is a great way to do that.”

District Manager Grant Larsen says he’s excited to serve customers and he’s inviting you to come see what they have in stock.

“We’re just excited to be here and to be able to support this community. We have a lot of people that come to the Idaho Falls store, so being right here in their backyard is going to be awesome,” Larsen says.

Gander RV will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Idaho State business accounting fraternity recognized as superior charter

POCATELLO – The Idaho State University College of Business Eta Lambda Chapter of the Beta Alpha Psi accounting fraternity has received international recognition as a Superior Chapter. As part of this recognition, the students have also earned a $500 award which is supported by KPMG and the KPMG Foundation. Rita Grant, president of the international Beta Alpha Psi organization, says the recognition is a significant accomplishment and she congratulates the group on their work during such a difficult year.

INL recognized for exemplary disability hiring and employment practices

IDAHO FALLS — The National Organization on Disability has named Idaho National Laboratory a 2020 NOD Leading Disability Employer. The NOD Leading Disability Employer seal recognizes companies that demonstrate exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities. This annual recognition is designed to commend those organizations that are leading the way in disability inclusion and to encourage other companies to tap into the many benefits of attracting, hiring, retaining and promoting talent of all abilities, including greater employee engagement across the workforce and stronger ratings for consumer preference. The winning organizations were announced in a video at NOD’s Corporate Leadership Council Annual Forum, “ADA at 30: What’s Next.” The event highlighted the 30th anniversary of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act, which transformed access to public spaces for people with disabilities.

Scouting for Food 2020 helps hundreds of families in eastern Idaho

REXBURG – The Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America kicked off their annual “Scouting

for Food” drive this past Saturday, October 24. Through social media and radio, the community was asked to drop off their non-perishable food items and drop them off to various specified locations in most communities. Through the generous giving of citizens of our community and many helping hands, our local food banks received much-needed relief to help feed the area’s hungry. This drive benefits members of our community in need by providing over 300,000 meals. This year the Grand Teton Council, with the help of JustServe and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, more than 84,000 pounds of food items were collected. About 18 stakes participated in the Idaho Falls area assisted with the food drive. The Council is grateful to Melaleuca for their advertising campaign that helped boost our message through social media. If you couldn’t drop off your food items at one of the drop off locations, bring it by your local Scout office. For more information on Scouting for Food, contact your local Boy Scout Service Center at either (208) 522-5155 or (208) 233-4600.

