Popular restaurant opening in Idaho Falls next week

IDAHO FALLS – The new Longhorn Steakhouse in Idaho Falls is a flurry of activity as employees prepare for opening day.

Managing Partner Tracy Ovitt tells EastIdahoNews.com the restaurant is having its grand opening Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to taking care of our guests and our community,” Ovitt says. “We plan to have a good, strong opening with the 75 great people we just hired and we’re looking forward to making a good first impression.”

A soft opening is taking place this weekend for invited guests only, which includes employees and their families, hotel employees and city police officers.

The opening was originally supposed to take place in June but was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Support for the new steakhouse has been overwhelmingly positive since it was first announced 10 months ago.

“People are very interested. We’re getting phone calls and we’ve got people walking through the door every day seeing if we’re open yet,” Ovitt says.

The restaurant is opening at 245 Houston Circle inside the old Famous Dave’s restaurant, which ceased operations without any notice in Sept. 2019 after 10 years of business. Construction crews began renovating the building in mid-January.

Ovitt says it was an ideal location for Longhorn’s first location in eastern Idaho.

“It’s a high traffic area and a good stop for tourism on the way to Yellowstone. Olive Garden is our sister brand and they do very well here,” says Ovitt.

LongHorn Steakhouse first opened in Atlanta, Georgia in 1981. It is known for its “fully-seasoned, perfectly grilled steaks.” The outlaw ribeye is one of the most popular items, which is a marbled bone-in ribeye. The restaurant also offers sirloin steak, ribs, pork chops and salmon.

The Idaho Falls store will be the restaurant’s second location in Idaho. A Boise store opened several years ago. There are 515 locations nationwide.

Longhorn Steakhouse will be open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with an 11 p.m. closing time Friday and Saturday. Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.

