Forbes names Melaleuca one of America’s best employers for the second year in a row

IDAHO FALLS — For the second year in a row, Forbes has included Melaleuca on its list of America’s Best Employers and named it one of the best companies in the country to work for.

Forbes ranked Melaleuca in the top 100 companies out of more than 200,000 mid-sized companies in America. Last year, Forbes placed Melaleuca on its list of America’s Best Employers By State.

“To be named as one of the best employers in the nation is a real honor and a tribute to the many great people who work here,” Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot said in a news release.

Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers is based on results from a nationwide survey of over 50,000 Americans about job satisfaction and employee benefits. The final list ranked the top 500 employers out of over 200,000 mid-sized companies nationwide.

Melaleuca employs over 2,000 people in the U.S. with most of them in eastern Idaho. The company offers generous benefits including health, dental and vision insurance, a 401(K) program with employer match, paid vacation, free products and more.

One of the biggest perks is the longevity bonus – paying $5,000 to an employee on their five-year anniversary, $10,000 at 10 years, $15,000 at 15 years, $33,000 ($20,000 net) at 20 years, $25,000 at 25 years and $30,000 at 30 years.

Last year, 170 employees received a combined $2.2 million in bonuses. The Wellness Company has paid $30,226,546 through the Loyalty and Long-Term Contribution Bonus program to employees since it began in 2007.

“We feel like a family. Many of our employees have been with us more than 25 or 30 years. They are the ones who built this company. They are the ones that make Melaleuca a great place to work. I am very proud of who they are and what they do,” said VanderSloot.

Forbes is one of the nation’s leading business magazines. Every year it partners with Statista, an independent research firm, to conduct this expansive survey, which encompassed 25 different sectors of the economy. You can see the entire list of America’s Best Employers here.