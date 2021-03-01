Large fight closes Idaho Falls bars Saturday night

IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating after a large bar fight shut down several downtown Idaho Falls bars Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m., the Idaho Falls Police Department arrived at the 300 block of Park Avenue for a fight that started in a bar but ended up in the street. According to IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements, officers found a large crowd in the street moving from bar to bar.

Police detained those who appeared to be involved in the fight. Officers then spoke with several witnesses, according to a department news release. One witness told police a man threatened to come back to the area with a gun and inflict more violence.

“Out of an abundance of caution and desire to keep people safe, officers determined the best course of action would be to close the bars in the area down for the night and worked with several bar owners and employees in the area to do so,” Clements said.

Police learned the fight began when a bartender refused service to an intoxicated and unruly man. The man would not leave the bar and the fight followed.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.