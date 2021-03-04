Local couple facing felony grand theft charges over stolen coins

POCATELLO — A local couple has been charged with grand theft for allegedly stealing a box of rare coins off the front porch of a Pocatello home.

Steven Ray Fillmore, 36, was arrested Saturday after a Facebook post from the Pocatello Police Department led to his connection in the theft. Tasheena Elaine Russom, 36, was taken into custody one day later for her alleged involvement.

Officers from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Pocatello Police Department were dispatched to a home on Sunrise Way just after 12:30 p.m. last Friday after reports of a stolen package were received, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When arrived arrived, the homeowners explained that a doorbell camera video showed a FedEx delivery to the home at 12:31 p.m. Less than two minutes later, the passenger of a grey GMC or Chevy truck is seen walking to the front porch of the home, picking up one of the newly delivered packages and returning to the truck.

After opening the packages that had been delivered, the family was able to confirm to police that the missing package contained more than $1,500 in rare coins. The husband, a coin collector, said that the missing shipment included 20 one-ounce Aztec calendar coins, 20 American Eagle silver dollar coins and 20 silver half-dollar coins.

The family shared footage collected from the doorbell camera with officers, who in turn shared images with the public after searches for the vehicle were unsuccessful.

Officer also alerted local FedEx and UPS delivery drivers that a truck may be following them to steal deliveries.

Police were quickly “inundated” with tips from the public. One tip received via Facebook led officers to Fred Meyer, where a truck matching the one seen in the video was located.

Russom was identified as the driver of the vehicle when the crime occurred.

Officers spoke with Russom, who said that she had taken a man, unknown to her, to the home. The man, whom she knew only as “Jason,” was there to drop off an envelope.

Further investigation showed that Russom’s boyfriend, Fillmore, had two outstanding warrants. Multiple officers were sent to Fillmore’s address. Officers arrived at the home just after 3 p.m. Saturday and Fillmore was taken into custody without incident.

Since he is currently on felony probation for a 2016 burglary, Fillmore’s probation officer requested a search of his living quarters. During the search, officers found the clothes seen in the doorbell video. They also found 19 of the half-dollar coins, and one of each of the Aztec and American Eagle silver dollar coins. The remaining are still missing.

Fillmore was booked into Bannock County Jail for felony grand theft. The following day, Russom was booked for the same charge.

If found guilty, each could face a prison sentence of up to 14 years, as well as fines of up to $5,000.