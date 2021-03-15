Man arrested following high-speed chase

FORT HALL — Local police were led on a high-speed chase just after midnight on Monday.

Idaho State Police tell KPVI that it started near Tee-Pee Gas in Fort Hall.

Pocatello Police set up spikes around the Pocatello Creek area and the driver exited on Center Street before crashing at the end of Center Street.

The driver of the car, 54-year-old Ricky Wallace, was tased. Injuries are unclear at this time.

Wallace was arrested on a warrant.

EastIdahoNews.com will post additional details as we learn more.