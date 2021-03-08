Man sentenced for stealing high-end bikes in other states and trying to sell them in Idaho

The following is a news release from the US District of Idaho. File photo

BOISE — Bradley Knirnschild, 27, of Kissimmee, Florida, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to two years in federal prison for interstate transportation of stolen goods, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Knirnschild to pay nearly $15,000 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Knirnschild pleaded guilty to the charge on December 17, 2020.

According to court records, in early July 2019, Knirnschild rented a U-Haul van in Florida, which was to be returned within one day. Knirnschild, however, never returned the U‑Haul van. Instead, Knirnschild used the U-Haul van to steal approximately two dozen high‑end bicycles in multiple states across the county in a scheme where Knirnschild would rent high-end bicycles and then transport the bicycles to another state with the intent to sell them primarily at pawn shops. The scheme resulted in a total loss of more than $40,000 to bicycle shops across the country.

According to court records, Knirnschild specifically pleaded guilty to renting eleven high-end bicycles from bicycle shops in Nevada and Washington in early August 2019. Knirnschild then transported the bicycles to Boise where he attempted to sell some of the bicycles at a local pawn shop. When law enforcement arrested Knirnschild in the U-Haul, they discovered the eleven bicycles, which were estimated to have a combined value of more than $5,000. Law enforcement also recovered approximately $14,000 in cash from the U-Haul van.

This case was investigated by the Boise Police Department.