Search for missing recent BYU-Idaho grad reaches one month

REXBURG — Friends, family and strangers are praying for the return of a recent Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who vanished in Florida a month ago.

Noemi Bolivar, 21, disappeared sometime on the afternoon of Feb. 11 at the Anne Kolb Nature Center in Broward County, according to the Hollywood, Florida, Police Department. As searches for the missing woman have seemingly come up with nothing, many gathered for a “night of prayer” outside the local chapel of Bolivar’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregation Thursday.

Bolivar returned to Florida last year during the outbreak of COVID-19 and graduated from BYU-Idaho in December with a degree in plant and wildlife ecology.

Bolivar’s family is currently taking a break from speaking with the media, however social media accounts established by friends have been used to keep people updated. Between Facebook and Instagram, thousands of people from across the country are following the search.

“Community volunteers have assisted in local searches and flyer distribution spreading awareness with over 25k flyers locally, which resulted in initially overwhelming the Hollywood Police Department with the number of tips received,” according to an official Facebook page in the search. “HPD is continuing to seek more tips from the community.”

On the day of her disappearance, Bolivar went to the nature center after taking a bus there. Police released a screenshot of her on the bus, but it’s not clear what happened next. A former roommate of Bolivar spoke with EastIdahoNews.com last month, saying the two were communicating normally on Snapchat just before she disappeared.

“At this time it is not believed that foul play is involved,” a National Missing and Unidentified Persons System report reads.

Bolivar was last seen wearing a striped black and white shirt, jean Bermuda shorts, teal-colored sneakers, black sunglasses and white jersey face mask. Bolivar reportedly did not have her wallet, money or identification with her when she vanished.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broward Crimestoppers Tip Line at (954) 493-8477.