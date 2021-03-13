UPDATE: Authorities locate missing snowmobilers

UPDATE:

POCATELLO – The two missing snowmobilers have been located, according to Bingham County Sheriff’s Office dispatch.

They were found in the Mink Creek area in Bannock County and are reportedly safe.

A dispatcher with Bannock County Sheriff’s Office says the two were checked out by Portneuf Air Rescue and were not hospitalized. They will be reunited with their family later today.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing snowmobilers.

According to a news release, Stacey James, 46, and his 12-year-old son left the Blackfoot area Friday around 12:30 p.m. in a black 2003 GMC Sierra pulling a snowmobile trailer with one or two snowmobiles.

The two were due back before dark but have not returned and no one has heard from them. Their cell phones are off, but were last traced to the Bannock/Caribou/Franklin area. Family members believe they could be in the Mink Creek area.

Anyone out snowmobiling is asked to keep an eye out. The two snowmobiles are either black or red. The pickup’s license plate number is 4BL4387. Call Bingham County Sheriff’s Office dispatch with any information at (208) 785-1234.