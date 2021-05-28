Attempted battery on an officer charges dismissed

POCATELLO — Charges against a Pocatello man who was accused of attempted battery on a police officer have been dismissed.

Following a motion by the prosecution, Bannock County Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson dismissed the felony charges against Marlin Earl Nichols Tuesday.

Nichols, 52, was arrested on May 22 after he allegedly refused to follow directions given by an officer from the Pocatello Police Department.

Officers responded to calls requesting a welfare check at a home on West Custer Street around 8 p.m. on May 19.

When they arrived, officers contacted Brendon Earl Nichols, 26. After Nichols, who was alleged to have been in possession of a firearm, would not show officers his hands, officers “went hands on” and “took him to the ground.”

During the altercation, Marlin arrived and was arrested following his own altercation with the officers.

Brendon was also arrested and faces a misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest. He is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference on June 10.