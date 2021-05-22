Driver uninjured after pickup catches fire in Swan Valley

SWAN VALLEY – Authorities are investigating a vehicle fire in Swan Valley Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a pickup burst into flames on 95th East and U.S. Highway 26 around 1 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No one was injured and the fire was quickly put out once firefighters arrived.

Idaho Falls Fire Department assisted Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in the response.

