TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
60°
broken clouds
humidity: 43%
wind: 8mph NNE
H 60 • L 58

Driver uninjured after pickup catches fire in Swan Valley

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Courtesy Chandalee Beck

SWAN VALLEY – Authorities are investigating a vehicle fire in Swan Valley Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a pickup burst into flames on 95th East and U.S. Highway 26 around 1 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No one was injured and the fire was quickly put out once firefighters arrived.

Idaho Falls Fire Department assisted Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in the response.

Courtesy Chandalee Beck

Courtesy Chandalee Beck
SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: