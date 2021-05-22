Fun run in Idaho Falls Saturday morning raising funds for local 7-year-old with rare disorder

The following is a news release from Ball Ventures.

IDAHO FALLS – The 2021 Hero Fun Run/Walk 5K and 10K in Idaho Falls on Saturday, May 22 will raise awareness for local hero Owen Hansen and the extremely rare condition with which he was recently diagnosed.

Owen is 7 years old. He loves Mario Kart, basketball and playing with his two sisters. Owen was recently diagnosed with the condition Ataxia-Telangiectasia or “A-T”. A-T is a rare genetic neurodegenerative disorder that attacks children, causing progressive loss of muscle control, cancer, and immune system problems. There are fewer than 500 current cases of A-T in the country.

To help Owen and his family, a local company is putting on a fun run in Owen’s honor. The Hero Fun Run 5K & 10K is at Snake River Landing starting at 9 a.m. The run is organized by Ball Ventures, which is the company where Owen’s father, Clay Hansen, works.

In addition to the run, there will be a Grit League course set up for kids.

The Hansen’s have had a long journey to a diagnosis and a long journey ahead. At age 2, Owen began exhibiting muscle weakness and began tiring abnormally easily. Clay and his wife Jodie spent 5 years traveling between Idaho Falls and Salt Lake City to participate in many different rounds of medical testing. After five years of tests, they just recently learned that he is suffering from a very rare multiorgan neurodegenerative disorder in which there are only 500 current diagnosed cases in the U.S.

The public is invited to participate in the Hero Fun run by signing up at Eventbrite.com. Details of the event can be found at facebook.com/ballventures. Registration for the event is $25 for adults for the 5K or the 10K and $15 for children under 14 years old for each distance.

Additional donations to the Owen Hansen family will also be accepted. Participants are invited to dress up as superheroes or wear capes for the event.

The 10K will get underway at 9 a.m. The 5K will start at 9:30 a.m. Register in person at 2194 Snake River Parkway at 8 a.m.