Ice Cube, Tracy Byrd, magicians and other performers coming to eastern Idaho

FORT HALL — Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announces an exciting Entertainment Line Up of outdoor concerts. Bringing world-class entertainment to Eastern Idaho continues and the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel looks forward to hosting these upcoming events.

Tickets for these upcoming events, will go on sale, Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. All tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.

Entertainment Line Up

Ice Cube

Friday, July 23 8 p.m. | Outdoor| Tickets on Sale Friday, May 21 | $59, $69, $79, $99

Widely regarded as one of the most important figures in rap history, Ice Cube began his career two decades ago with N.W.A-aka the World’s Most Dangerous Group. After penning some of the most memorable lyrics on N.W.A’s groundbreaking tracks “Straight Outta Compton”, Ice Cube broke away at the height of the group’s success. As he moved on to launch his solo career, his debut studio album AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted (Priority, 1990) sold more than a million copies. In 2015, Cube’s film production company Cube Vision released the Oscar-nominated and critically acclaimed N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton via Universal Pictures. The film broke box-office records, emerging as the #1 film release for three consecutive weeks and grossing over $201 million worldwide. Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of N.W.A in 2016, Ice Cube was honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. To date, he’s sold over 10 million solo albums.

Tracy Byrd

Friday, August 6 8 p.m. | Outdoor | Tickets on Sale Friday, May 21 | $59, $69, $79 | Previously Issued Tickets will be honored.

Tracy Byrd became a household name on the Country Music Scene when his third single, called “Holdin’ Heaven”, off his self-titled debut album, hit #1 on the Billboard Country Charts. The Album also included the remake hit of Johnny Paycheck’s “Someone to Give my Love to” cementing Byrd as a Traditional Country Troubadour!! The Debut Album went on to be certified Gold, a reward signifying sale in excess of 500,000 copies. Through all these years Byrd became a promoter favorite on the road, performing over 4000 exciting shows across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia. Catch this show, you won’t be sorry that you did.

Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano

Saturday, August 7 8 p.m. | Outdoor | Tickets on Sale Friday, May 21 | $59, $69, $79

Grammy Award winner, Mariachi Los Camperos was founded in 1961 by Jose Natividad “Nati” Cano Ruiz. Mr. Cano played a fundamental role in the development of mariachi music in the United States by training and mentoring new generations of mariachi musicians. Over its 60-years of history, Mariachi Los Camperos have recorded and performed with many artists including: Pedro Fernandez, Pepe Aguilar, Angeles Ochoa, Eugenia Leon, Lila Downs, Alejandro Fernandez, Luis Miguel and many more. Including, the collaboration on Linda Ronstadt’s 1987 milestone album, “Canciones de Mi Padre” and Ronstadt’s sequel album, “Mas Canciones” (released in 1992), they toured with the singer nationwide.

Foreigner

Saturday, September 18 8 p.m. | Outdoor | Tickets on Sale Friday, May 21 | $59, $69, $79, $99

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” Foreigner continues to rock the charts more than forty years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Foreigner also features strongly in every category in Billboard’s Greatest of All Time listing. The band is consistently in the Top 20 at Classic Rock Radio. As a result of the depth of the catalog, the band gets more airplay at the format than many of their peers.

Champions of Magic

Saturday, February 26 8 p.m. | Indoor | Tickets on Sale Friday, May 21 | Previously Issued Tickets will be honored.

With more than 30 million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions. Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on The CW’s ‘Penn &Teller: Fool Us’, NBC’s ‘The Today Show’ & ‘Access Hollywood Live’. The Champions of Magic team present incredible interactive magic, an impossible escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show features spectacular illusions that can’t be seen anywhere else.

To purchase tickets, go to shobangaming.com.

Additional information, as well as our most recent media releases, may be found at shobangaming.com.

Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is home to an 85 thousand square foot gaming operation, 156 hotel rooms, the largest ballroom in the region at 15 thousand square feet, full-service Cedar Spa, six food and beverage outlets and High Stakes Bingo Hall.