Idaho AG says be careful of scams related to Rigby school shooting

RIGBY — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden wants people to be cautious of possible scams related to this month’s shooting at Rigby Middle School.

Victims and their families also need to be cautious if they receive legal representation solicitations about filing lawsuits or joining potential class actions, Wasden said in a news release Thursday. So far, several fundraisers throughout eastern Idaho have been held to help those impacted and while many people have good intentions, some are looking to capitalize on tragedy.

Idaho’s charity laws make misleading charitable solicitations illegal. The law allows the AG’s office to investigate and take legal action against those who misrepresent the purpose of charitable donations or who misuse charitable assets. Consumer protection law is also intended to protect people from deceptive advertising of goods and services, like legal assistance, according to the news release.

As GoFundMe pages for the victims of the shooting have popped up since the tragedy, the crowdfunding website confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com that multiple pages will go directly to the victims. You can find out which pages are verified by visiting the story here.

Anyone who lost money or wants to report a scam charity, solicitation, or legal representation advertisement may file a complaint through the Attorney General’s website or by calling the office’s Consumer Protection Division at (208) 334-2424 or 1-(800) 432-3545.

When looking to donate to a charity or towards a fundraising campaign, Wasden said donors should consider the following: