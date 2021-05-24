Local 7-year-old journalist makes live cable news debut on ‘America’s Newsroom’

IDAHO FALLS — She’s appeared on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ and ‘NBC Nightly News for Kids.’

Now Emmy Eaton can add another national television appearance to her resume.

The 7-year-old behind ‘7 Questions with Emmy,’ an interview segment posted every Thursday on EastIdahoNews.com, was a guest Monday morning on the highly-rated ‘America’s Newsroom.’

The invitation came after Emmy’s interview with Dana Perino last week. Perino co-hosts ‘America’s Newsroom’ on Fox News with Bill Hemmer. Emmy was prepared to “hammer Hemmer” during the segment and, despite some audio difficulties, she was able to get in her seven questions. They included:

What do you like best about being a journalist?

Can you tell me about an awkward moment you’ve had on TV?

What have you learned about Dana since you started working with her?

Do you have any hidden talents?

I’m hoping to come to New York later this summer. What is one food I have to try?

Who is your dream interview?

What advice do you have for me?

Emmy is the daughter of EastIdahoNews.com News Director Nate Eaton and has interviewed over 50 people since launching ‘7 Questions’ last summer.

You can watch the ‘America’s Newsroom’ segment in the video player.