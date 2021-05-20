Dana Perino, Fox News anchor and Bush’s Press Secretary, answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m speaking with Dana Perino. She is the co-anchor of ‘America’s Newsroom’ and co-host of ‘The Five’ on Fox News. Dana was the White House Press Secretary to President George W. Bush from 2007 to 2009 and has written three books, including ‘Everything Will Be Okay’ which was released in March.

Here are the questions I asked Dana:

What is your favorite part about your job?

Can you share with us a memorable story about when you were working at the White House?

How did you come up with the name Jasper for your dog and how old is he now?

Why did you want to write your book ‘Everything will be Okay’?

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

Can you tell us about your most embarrassing moment on TV?

What’s your favorite candy?

BONUS QUESTIONS

I’m turning 8 years old in 3 weeks. Should I have a big party and what favorite memory do you have from when you were 8?

Do you have any fun plans for the summer?

What advice do you have for me?

If you have an idea for someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me! My address is emmy@eastidahonews.com.