Local commission hoping to raise $250,000 for restoration project of historic chapel

POCATELLO (KPVI) – From a meditation chapel to a storage facility to an event center, the nearly 100-year-old James H. Brady Memorial Chapel in Pocatello is getting restored. The city’s historic preservation commission is working to raise money to update the chapel while still preserving its history.

As a building nearly a century old in the heart of historic Pocatello, the Brady Chapel has seen some ups and downs.

Its intended purpose has always been to be a meditation chapel, but according to Jim Anglesey, the staff liaison for the Pocatello Historic Preservation Committee, it hasn’t always served that purpose.

“At one point, it was a storage facility for lawn mowers for the cemetery, unfortunately,” says Anglesey.

It was first built in 1922 and designed by Frank Paradise, the premier architect in Idaho at the time. It was constructed in honor of former Idaho Governor James Brady.

“He was integral in developing the Snake River Plains as well as bringing electricity to Southeastern Idaho,” Anglesey says.

Through the years, the chapel has had minor repairs here and there, which included doors being restored or windows being replaced. The Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission has now been tasked with restoring this iconic building in a renovation project. They’re hoping to raise $250,000 for repairs with the goal of retaining its classic look.

“We’re looking to restore it to its original beauty and condition,” says Anglesey.

The commission is aiming to add a heating system, water damage resistance, and improve lighting and flooring.

The pillars on the outside may also be renovated to look a bit taller like they did back in 1922.

If enough money is raised for the project, the commission sees the chapel being used for multiple possibilities.

“We hope in the future that it can expand to be rented out by the public as a wedding venue or funeral venue or any other type of reception activity,” said Anglesey.

After all, Anglesey says it’s a part of the Pocatello community and it’s something the commission sees as essential.

“We’ve come a long way from storing lawnmowers to now, but we hope to get back to what it was as a meditation chapel,” says Anglesey.

You can donate online or drop off donations at Pocatello City Hall.