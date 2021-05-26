Party Barn to offer live music, ‘adult prom’ this summer

POCATELLO — Live country, rock and reggae bands. A dueling piano comedy show. An “Adult Prom.”

The Party Barn in Pocatello has quite a bit cooking this summer.

Owners Frank and Nikki Jorgenson opened Party Barn less than three months ago, offering cost-effective, family fun to people of all ages.

Their business plan has been so well received that they are adding to the entertainment opportunities this summer. Beginning May 29, Party Barn will be bringing live music to patrons through the summer. And on June 26, the venue will take it a step further with an adult prom.

Nikki told EastIdahoNews.com that the Party Barn’s agenda is quite simple.

“You think of something fun, we’ll make it happen,” she said.

That idea is what made live music such a simple decision — though it was something the couple considered even before launching in March.

The Jorgensons needed to measure interest before committing to the investment of bringing in live music. But from day one, the sound system has been set up to accommodate bands, Frank said.

Frank and Nikki are fully aware that live music is something that can be found throughout east Idaho. What they are offering though, matches the rest of their business — a family-friendly experience.

“We’re going to lose a chunk (of business), due to no alcohol,” Frank said. “But we’ve gone to plenty of concerts that, yeah, you can take the kids, but do you really want your kids around stumbling drunks? It ain’t no different from taking them into a bar.”

“There’s plenty of venues in town to watch live bands with alcohol,” Nikki added.

Along with keeping their venue booze-free, the Jorgensons are also offering a range of music, from country and classic rock to reggae, funk and jazz. The assortment of musical offerings fits Party Barn’s entire approach: a little something for everyone.

“Some of these local bands, (most) from right here in Pocatello, are quite talented, a lot of fun to watch,” Nikki said. “I think some people would be surprised.”

On June 9, Party Barn will play host to ‘ROCK DEE HOUSE Entertainment,’ a dueling piano comedy show. If the show is enjoyable for the crowd, Nikki said, it will be brought back on a “semi-regular basis.”

Cover at any of the Party Barn’s Summer Concert Series shows will be $10, and the first 50 people to arrive will receive a free taco. The company Party Barn hires to cater the food has not yet been decided, but Frank and Nikki have set an attendance cap at 150.

That same cap of 150 is set for the “Adult Prom,” which will feature a live band, a DJ, games, snacks and a photographer “of some kind.” The Jorgensons are considering bringing in a photo booth, something that they have used at events in the past and has been very well received.

Formal wear is requested but not required, Nikki said. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and closing at 11 p.m.

The response to the event has been very positive, the couple said, with interest that could well exceed the 150-person limit.

“Next year, we might actually just rent out a big high school gym, then it will be the full experience for people,” Nikki said. “I wasn’t even a big fan of my regular prom, but if everyone else is into it, I’m into it.”

Not all of the new attractions at Part Barn have to do with live music, though.

Thursdays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to noon, the Party Barn turns into a war zone, with obstacles and Nerf guns.

That is in addition to the Party Barn’s already robust schedule, including Toddler Time Tuesdays, Coffee and Games with the Guys and Karaoke nights. Franks said he would even be willing to have an open mic night for stand-up comedy — so long as it is family-friendly.

After all, that is what the Party Barn is all about: family-friendly fun for all to enjoy.