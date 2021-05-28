PHOTO GALLERY: Veterans breakfast at Broulims

AMMON — Broulim’s partnered with other businesses to honor veterans with a free breakfast Friday morning.

All veterans, active military personnel and their families were invited to attend the breakfast at the Sandcreek Commons Broulim’s. A flag raising ceremony was held and Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper along with Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti spoke. Bob Skinner, the Chairman of the Military Affairs Committee, also addressed the crowd.

Below is a gallery of photos taken by EastIdahoNews.com team member Josh Johnson.