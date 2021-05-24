Real IFFC hires new executive director

The following is a news release and photos from Real IFFC/BYSL.

IDAHO FALLS — Real IFFC/BYSL, an Idaho Falls based non-profit youth soccer organization, has hired Alex Minton as its new Executive Director. Minton replaces Jason Child who has accepted a teaching position in Utah.

Minton will assume his new duties on June 1.

Minton brings over three decades of international experience, playing, coaching, and managing soccer organizations. Minton, a native of England, spent ten years playing for Luton Town Football club. He was a standout player for Stetson University, where he was named MVP of the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship in 2005. He served as the Director of Coaching for Tallahassee United FC and has collegiate coaching experience with Florida State and the Georgetown Women’s soccer team.

Minton holds a UEFA ‘B’ License, United Soccer Coaches Premier Diploma, a National Youth License, and is a member of England’s Professional Footballers Association.

As Director of Coaching at Tallahassee United FC, Minton grew the club from 150 to 1,200 players and established a relationship with Tottehnam Hotspur of the English Premier League.

Devin Belnap, President of Real IFFC/BYSL, said “We are thrilled to have Alex Minton join our Real IFFC team. His depth of experience at many levels of soccer administration and coaching will help us continue to provide development and opportunity for the youth soccer community in Southeast Idaho.”

Minton’s first order of business will be to help Real IFFC integrate its new strategic relationship with the Real Salt Lake Arizona (RSL-AZ) Academy.

This partnership provides new opportunities and a professional pathway for youth soccer players in our community. Brent Irwin, Technical/Executive Director of RSL-AZ, said “Alex is the perfect person to help grow and enhance the learning environment for not only Real IFFC but for Idaho Falls at large. We are honored to welcome Alex to the RSL-AZ and Real IFFC family and look forward to our progress under his leadership.”

Real IFFC/BYSL also invites the public to attend a FREE soccer camp in Idaho Falls hosted by professional coaches from Real Salt Lake and RSL-AZ. The camps will be held on June 4 th and 5 th at the Old Butte Soccer Complex. For more information about the camp or Real IFFC, visit Bonneville Youth Soccer’s Facebook page.