Rexburg Children’s Choir honors America with new stunning music video

REXBURG — As Americans prepare to honor those who have passed, 100 children in Rexburg have chosen to pay tribute in one of the best ways they know how – through song.

The Rexburg Children’s Choir has released another inspiring and patriotic music video to celebrate and honor this Memorial Day weekend.

“As families across America gather together to honor their departed loved ones, including service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice, the 100 singers of the Rexburg Children’s Choir chimed in to pay tribute to America,” choir director Ben Watson said in a news release.

This video shows the children dressed in white in front of the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic. Watson explained that the kids in his choir have the power to share a message that is truly important.

“The children in this video are sharing a vital message that is very much needed in America today,” he said. “As people listen to the inspiring lyrics and see the smiling faces of the children singing, they will realize that the spirit of America is still very much alive and that there are many beautiful things about this country.”

The Rexburg Children’s Choir was created in 2018 and has produced eight music videos since then. Their music has been heard by more than 20 million people through radio broadcast, online streaming, live concerts, and appearances on network broadcasts.

Back in December, they were featured in NBC Nightly News for their innovative music video using green screen technology to group the children together for a digital choir during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have also created videos with musical icons like Jenny Oaks Baker and David Archuleta.

“Every video we produce is done so with a purpose in mind,” Watson said. “This production, ‘O, America!’, comes at a time when there seems to be so much pessimism about our nation, its heritage, and its future. This video demonstrates the exact opposite. These children are sharing a message of hope, optimism and gratitude for America.”

In 2019, the choir released a Memorial Day video performing “The Star Spangled Banner.” Watch it here: