Sidewalk Art Festival accepting applications for artists, entertainers

IDAHO FALLS – The 2021 Eagle Rock Art Guild Sidewalk Art Festival is set for July 24 and 25 in Idaho Falls and you can be a part of the fun.

The Sidewalk Art Festival is a weekend of fun, food, and entertainment that spotlights a wide range of artists working in the region and draws artists from as far away as Arizona and California. The event is free to the public and attracts over 15,000 people annually.

Eagle Rock Art Guild stages the event every year at the Riverwalk and it is currently accepting applications for artists, entertainment and food vendors.

“The Sidewalk Art Festival is definitely a historical community event in Idaho Falls,” Art Guild spokesperson Dawn Livingston tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Even if you’re not purchasing, it’s a good way to get inspired and see what other people are doing in the community and get ideas about what you might enjoy doing.”

The artistry on display will cover a wide range of mediums and techniques, everything from woodwork to ceramics to metal yard art. This year’s festival will also feature knife forgers and glassworkers.

Livingston said the Sidewalk Art Festival serves several purposes.

“The main goal of the Art Festival is that it’s a fundraiser for the Eagle Rock Art Guild so we can continue to be an outreach to the community,” she said. “But also, artists have a chance to show their work and sell their work and people in the community can see things and get ideas or just know what’s out there.”

The festival is also an opportunity for people to get together and socialize. This is something Livingston says is an extra important aspect after a year of COVID, lockdowns and canceled events.

“It was really frustrating,” Livingston said. “We worked and we planned and made special mitigations. The Eagle Rock Art Guild board did everything we could to have the show and unfortunately, about two weeks before the show was scheduled to start, the community numbers went into the orange zone where you couldn’t have an event with over 50 people.”

“I think it left people really ready to go this year,” she added. “This year we’ve put in some extra mitigations. Booths are going to be a little farther back from the walking path to give more room for walking around and they’ll be spaced a little farther from each other. We’re going to have hand-washing stations and sanitation stations because we want to have places where people can wash and stay clean.”

Livingston said the festival has plenty of room for more artists and entertainers with even wider spacing and hand-washing stations. If you’re interested in being a part of the fun, you can click here to apply. The application deadline is July 1.

Visit the Art Guild’s Facebook page and website for more information.

Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo