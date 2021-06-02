2 new non-stop flights from Idaho Falls begin Thursday with a water salute

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) will kick off two new, daily American Airlines flights providing non-stop access for passengers direct from IDA to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Phoenix (PHX) beginning this Thursday, June 3. Each flight will be celebrated with the traditional “water salute” as it makes its Idaho Falls debut.

A water salute is a traditional aviation ceremony to welcome a new flight. The salute consists of fire fighting vehicles shooting arches of water over an aircraft as it taxis along the runway near the terminal. Passengers on each flight will also receive a bag with several celebratory “goodies” commemorating the inaugural flight to each new destination.

The new, year-round flights enhance the ability of not only local travelers to utilize their airport but also provides further gateways for those wishing to visit the Idaho Falls region. The new flights come as the airport prepares to unveil several other new, exciting features to enhance the travel experience for Idaho Falls passengers.

IDA is currently undergoing a $12 million expansion project which will add an additional 38,000 square feet to the passenger terminal including two new terminal gates – one on the second floor and one on the ground floor – a new jetway for the second-floor gate and three covered ground-level boarding positions.

The terminal is also undergoing a complete remodel, relocating the TSA screening and check-in area as well as adding a new, dedicated TSA pre-check line. The front lobby and interior of the facility are similarly included in the remodel with a new service-animal and pet relief area incorporated.

The water salute for the first flight to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) will take place at 1:30 p.m. The water salute for the Phoenix (PHX) flight will occur at 4:55 p.m.