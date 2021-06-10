Additional show added to already stacked Portneuf music calendar

POCATELLO — It may not involve ‘Kick(ing) it in the Sticks’ but the Bannock County Event Center is inviting all, including jocks, bikers, hippies and hicks anyway.

Country music star Brantley Gilbert will be performing at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Aug. 14.

The concert, an addition to an already full country music Summer Concert Series, was officially announced Tuesday by the county and Boise-based events coordination organization The Go Agency.

Related | Big names coming to Bannock County stage for eight-show Summer Concert Series

Jackson Dean will be opening for Brantley, hitting the stage at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale June 11 from etix. General admission starts at $30 per person.