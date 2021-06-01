Colorado man involved in January high-speed chase gets rider

POCATELLO — A man who attempted to elude officers in January has received a rider as part of a plea agreement.

Jonathan R. Hamilton, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, pleaded guilty to fleeing officers, a felony, as part of the agreement. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of stolen property — a license plate displayed on his vehicle at the time of the chase.

Felonies for kidnapping and aggravated assault, for keeping a passenger in his vehicle against their will during the chase, were dismissed, per the agreement.

Hamilton, 38, was driving in Soda Springs around 8 p.m. on Jan. 20 when deputies from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull him over after they saw him drive through the center divider on U.S. Highway 30 multiple times. After first slowing, Hamilton accelerated to speeds exceeding 130 mph while dodging traffic and, on multiple occurrences, turning off his headlights.

He was eventually stopped on Interstate 15, near mile marker 48, following a coordinated effort with Idaho State Police.

Hamilton was on probation at the time of the pursuit and is a registered sex offender in Colorado.

He received a penalty of time served for the misdemeanors.

Bannock County Judge Mitchell Brown has determined that, should he not complete the rider program successfully, Hamilton will face a prison sentence of three to five years for the felony.

In addition, Brown has ordered Hamilton to pay $1,720.44 in restitution to the victim — his passenger — for items and wages lost as well as out-of-pocket expenses incurred.

